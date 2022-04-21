UrduPoint.com

UK Bans Imports Of Silver, Wood Products, Caviar From Russia - Int'l Trade Department

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 07:37 PM

UK Bans Imports of Silver, Wood Products, Caviar From Russia - Int'l Trade Department

The United Kingdom bans importsof silver, wood products and high-quality products, including caviar, from Russia, the Department of International Trade said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United Kingdom bans importsof silver, wood products and high-quality products, including caviar, from Russia, the Department of International Trade said.

"The new sanctions - announced today (Thursday, April 21) by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - will include import bans on silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar.

We will also increase tariffs by 35 percentage points on around 130m worth of products from Russia and Belarus, including diamonds and rubber," the statement says.

The UK has previously raised tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus, banning the import of iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technology, advanced materials and luxury goods, and ending any new UK export finance support for Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Technology Import Russia United Kingdom Belarus April Silver From

Recent Stories

Nine held with narcotics

Nine held with narcotics

1 minute ago
 Spain sends 200 tonnes of military material to Ukr ..

Spain sends 200 tonnes of military material to Ukraine: PM

1 minute ago
 Biden Announces Another $800Mln in Security Aid fo ..

Biden Announces Another $800Mln in Security Aid for Ukraine

1 minute ago
 New US Security Package for Ukraine Includes Heavy ..

New US Security Package for Ukraine Includes Heavy Artillery, Tactical Drones - ..

3 minutes ago
 Havelian police arrest two teenage murder accused

Havelian police arrest two teenage murder accused

3 minutes ago
 DPO directs implementation of security plan to ave ..

DPO directs implementation of security plan to avert untoward situation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.