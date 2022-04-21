The United Kingdom bans importsof silver, wood products and high-quality products, including caviar, from Russia, the Department of International Trade said

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The United Kingdom bans importsof silver, wood products and high-quality products, including caviar, from Russia, the Department of International Trade said.

"The new sanctions - announced today (Thursday, April 21) by International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak - will include import bans on silver, wood products and high-end products from Russia including caviar.

We will also increase tariffs by 35 percentage points on around 130m worth of products from Russia and Belarus, including diamonds and rubber," the statement says.

The UK has previously raised tariffs on goods from Russia and Belarus, banning the import of iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technology, advanced materials and luxury goods, and ending any new UK export finance support for Russia and Belarus.