UrduPoint.com

UK Bans TikTok App On Government Devices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

UK Bans TikTok App on Government Devices

The UK government banned Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on government electronic devices on Thursday following advice from the country's cybersecurity experts as part of the relevant review, the UK Cabinet Office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UK government banned Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on government electronic devices on Thursday following advice from the country's cybersecurity experts as part of the relevant review, the UK Cabinet Office said.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat asked the UK National Cyber Security Center to investigate risks posed by the use of the TikTok app on government phones, citing foreign espionage concerns.

"Given the potentially sensitive nature of information which is stored on government devices, government policy on the management of third party applications will be strengthened and a precautionary ban on TikTok on government devices is being introduced," the UK government said in a statement.

The statement specified that the ban only targeted corporate government devices, and state employees could continue using the app on their personal gadgets. The restriction also provides for exemptions authorized by security experts when necessary.

The decision is in line with similar measures introduced by the European Commission, the United States and Canada, the UK Cabinet Office said, adding that London would continue its security review.

"The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.

Related Topics

China Parliament Canada European Union London Lancaster United Kingdom United States February All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote high ..

Noura Al Kaabi, Zaki Nusseibeh discuss remote higher education opportunities, ch ..

26 minutes ago
 UK Interested in Attracting Tajik Labor Migrants - ..

UK Interested in Attracting Tajik Labor Migrants - Tajikistan's Labor Ministry

2 minutes ago
 US Trying to 'Consolidate' Prisons in Syria Holdin ..

US Trying to 'Consolidate' Prisons in Syria Holding Islamic State Fighters - CEN ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Court Rules to Keep Money on Frozen Accoun ..

Russian Court Rules to Keep Money on Frozen Accounts of Swiss Sulzer's Subsidiar ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates road scheme in T.M. Khan

Minister inaugurates road scheme in T.M. Khan

2 minutes ago
 Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.