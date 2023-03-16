UK Bans TikTok App on Government Devices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The UK government banned Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on government electronic devices on Thursday following advice from the country's cybersecurity experts as part of the relevant review, the UK Cabinet Office said.

On Tuesday, UK Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat asked the UK National Cyber Security Center to investigate risks posed by the use of the TikTok app on government phones, citing foreign espionage concerns.

"Given the potentially sensitive nature of information which is stored on government devices, government policy on the management of third party applications will be strengthened and a precautionary ban on TikTok on government devices is being introduced," the UK government said in a statement.

The statement specified that the ban only targeted corporate government devices, and state employees could continue using the app on their personal gadgets. The restriction also provides for exemptions authorized by security experts when necessary.

The decision is in line with similar measures introduced by the European Commission, the United States and Canada, the UK Cabinet Office said, adding that London would continue its security review.

"The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said.

Currently, TikTok access from government devices is also prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government. In addition, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has approved a bill that could allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

In February, TikTok's use was banned by the Canadian government and the European Union's Commission and Parliament on all devices used by their employees for work.