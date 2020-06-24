UK-Based Airline EasyJet Faces Group Lawsuit After Customer Data Leakage - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) About 10,000 clients of the UK low-cost easyJet airline from more than 50 countries have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company after a statement about a cyberattack that resulted in data leakage of more than 9 million passengers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing law firm PGMBM that is leading the case.

In May, the airline said in a statement that email addresses and travel details of approximately nine million of its customers were accessed by hackers, who also stole the credit card details of more than 2,000 clients.

According to the newspaper, the enormous number of customers who have joined the case makes it one of the UK's biggest group-action personal data claims.

The airline said in a statement that it was aware of the lawsuit had been filed and that other law firms were advertising their services to do the same. At the same time, easyJet said that the situation was not uncommon and the fact that so many companies want to file a lawsuit did not mean they had a strong claim.