UK-Based Airline easyJet Says 9Mln Customers' Data Accessed by Hackers

Nine million customers of UK-based airline easyJet have had their data accessed by hackers, who also stole the credit card details of more than 2,000 clients, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Nine million customers of UK-based airline easyJet have had their data accessed by hackers, who also stole the credit card details of more than 2,000 clients, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our investigation found that the email address and travel details of approximately 9 million customers were accessed. These affected customers will be contacted in the next few days," the statement read.

The airline added that 2,208 customers have had their credit card details stolen, and easyJet staff are working to contact all those affected.

"We would like to apologise to those customers who have been affected by this incident," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said in the statement.

Airlines have been a common target for hackers over recent years. In October 2018, Cathay Pacific announced that the personal data of up to 9.4 million passengers was accessed.

UK flag carrier British Airways was fined 183 million Pounds ($223 million) in July 2019 over a breach that saw hackers steal the data of roughly 500,000 customers.

