UK-Based Synairgen Says Its COVID-19 Drug Reduces Odds of Developing Severe Disease by 79%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The UK-based Synairgen pharmaceutical company announced on Monday positive results from trials of its experimental drug against the coronavirus, known as SNG001, in hospitalized patients who needed oxygen assistance, noting that it stopped their disease from progressing in 79 percent of the cases.

"The odds of developing severe disease (e.g. requiring ventilation or resulting in death) during the treatment period (day 1 to day 16) were significantly reduced by 79% for patients receiving SNG001 compared to patients who received placebo," the company said in a press release.

According to Synairgen, the drug � an inhaled formulation of interferon beta � also increased by more than twice the possibility of recovering to the point at which patients' everyday activities were not compromised by the disease, and significantly reduced breathlessness among patients.

In addition, there were no fatalities among those who received SNG001.

"This assessment of SNG001 in COVID-19 patients could signal a major breakthrough in the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients. Our efforts are now focused on working with the regulators and other key groups to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment as rapidly as possible," Synairgen CEO Richard Marsden said, as quoted in the press release.

The double-blind placebo-controlled trial was conducted among 101 patients from 9 specialist hospital sites across the country from March 30 to May 27.