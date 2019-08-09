UrduPoint.com
UK-Based Watchdog Warns Against Abuse Of Land After UN Report On Climate Change Effects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

The UK-based Friends of the Earth environmental organization warned on Thursday against the overuse of land, hours after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report on the effects of climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The UK-based Friends of the Earth environmental organization warned on Thursday against the overuse of land, hours after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report on the effects of climate change.

On Thursday, the IPCC issued a report indicating the growing human pressure on land, with climate change adding to this process.

"The way land is being used and abused is rebounding on us. We're undermining our ability to stop the climate crisis, keep soils healthy and produce food world-wide," Clare Oxborrow, campaigner at Friends of the Earth, was quoted as saying.

She called on the political leaders to transform the way land and resources were used beginning with a shift from intensive farming to agroecology.

The effects of climate change have become severe recently, especially amid unprecedented heat waves that hit several European countries this summer.

According to the report, keeping the global warming pace below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) can only be achieved by reducing greenhouse emissions from all sectors of human life, including land and food.

