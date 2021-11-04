UrduPoint.com

UK Becomes First Country To Approve Anti-Covid Pill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

UK becomes first country to approve anti-Covid pill

Britain on Thursday approved the use of Merck's antiviral pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus infections, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday approved the use of Merck's antiviral pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus infections, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced.

"Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid-19," said health minister Sajid Javid.

Related Topics

World United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

22 minutes ago
 Beautification of Chowks, raods underway to highli ..

Beautification of Chowks, raods underway to highlight historical status of city, ..

2 minutes ago
 Zampa takes five wickets as Australia crush Bangla ..

Zampa takes five wickets as Australia crush Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Reaches Record $80.9Bln in Septem ..

US Trade Deficit Reaches Record $80.9Bln in September - Commerce Department

2 minutes ago
 Canadian Company Filed Suit Against Russian Resear ..

Canadian Company Filed Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark ..

6 minutes ago
 Secretary health calls on Addl IGP

Secretary health calls on Addl IGP

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.