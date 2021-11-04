UK becomes first country to approve anti-Covid pill

(@FahadShabbir)

Britain on Thursday approved the use of Merck's antiviral pill to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate coronavirus infections, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced

"Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an antiviral that can be taken at home for Covid-19," said health minister Sajid Javid.