UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Becomes Latest Nation To Withdraw Envoy From Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:14 PM

UK becomes latest nation to withdraw envoy from Belarus

Britain has joined several eastern European nations in withdrawing its ambassador from strife-torn Belarus in protest at President Alexander Lukashenko's expulsion of diplomats from Poland and Lithuania

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain has joined several eastern European nations in withdrawing its ambassador from strife-torn Belarus in protest at President Alexander Lukashenko's expulsion of diplomats from Poland and Lithuania.

In a tweet late Friday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK "condemns Belarus' decision to expel Polish & Lithuanian diplomats".

"Completely unjustified and will only isolate the Belarusian people. In solidarity, we are temporarily recalling our Ambassador for consultations on the situation in Belarus," he said.

The ambassadors of Lithuania and Poland were recalled on Monday after Minsk accused them of backing mass protests that have erupted against Lukashenko since a disputed election on August 9.

Following a demand from Belarus, Poland and Lithuania recalled a further 35 diplomats on Friday.

Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia and Latvia have all withdrawn their own ambassadors to Belarus.

In late September, Britain and Canada became the first major nations to slap sanctions on Lukashenko over the former Soviet republic's political crisis.

They imposed sanctions on Lukashenko, his son and senior regime figures for a string of alleged human rights violations.

Related Topics

Election Protest Canada Minsk Estonia United Kingdom Bulgaria Belarus Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania Latvia August September All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Fijian President on Natio ..

1 minute ago

Khushdil Shah makes fastest century

3 minutes ago

Sindh fined for maintaining slow over-rate

31 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Says Armenia Violatin ..

2 minutes ago

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to ..

44 minutes ago

Three medical stores, three laboratories sealed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.