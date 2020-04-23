UK Begins 1st Phase of Large-Scale COVID-19 Antibody Testing - Health Authorities

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The UK government is starting the first phase of its new study including the testing of coronavirus antibodies among the country's population to track the spread of the virus, Department of Health and Social Care said on Thursday.

"Government begins large-scale virus infection and antibody test study. 20,000 households in England are being contacted to take part in the first wave of a major new government study to track coronavirus (COVID-19) in the general population," the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the study will help understand the current level of the outbreak and establish how many people are likely to have developed antibodies to the virus. In general, nearly 300,000 people will take part in the study in 12 months, with 25,000 of them being involved in the pilot phase.

"Participants in the study will form a representative sample of the entire UK population by age and geography. The results will help scientists and the government in the ongoing response to the coronavirus outbreak, with initial findings expected to be available in early May," the statement read.

Under the study, participants are set to provide samples taken from the nose and throat, and answer a few short questions during a home visit by a trained health care worker. The swab tests will show whether they currently have the virus. In addition, they will take further tests every week for the first 5 weeks, then every month for 12 months.

So far, the UK has confirmed more than 133,400 cases of the disease, including 18,100 fatalities.