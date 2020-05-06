UrduPoint.com
UK Begins Production Of New Reagent To Aid COVID-19 Testing Process - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

The United Kingdom has begun producing a new reagent that will act as a confirmatory sample during COVID-19 tests and 1,500 vials of the reagent are already available, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a press release on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United Kingdom has begun producing a new reagent that will act as a confirmatory sample during COVID-19 tests and 1,500 vials of the reagent are already available, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the reagent contains non-infectious genetic material from the novel strain of coronavirus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Institute for Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) is currently in possession of the reagent, which will be distributed to testing centers across the globe.

"This reagent is a great example of the NIBSC rapidly responding to public health needs in the response to COVID-19. The development of the research material is a prelude to the production of established standards and reference materials that laboratories can use in their own work on COVID-19, and we will continue to make producing this material an absolute priority," Nicola Rose, the head of NIBSC's Division of Virology said in the press release.

Over the past month, the UK has rapidly stepped up its testing capability to detect COVID-19. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock set the country the target of conducting 100,000 tests for COVID-19 per day by the end of April and announced on Thursday that the UK had reached this figure on the last day of the month.

However, the number of daily tests conducted in the United Kingdom has since fallen. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Care reported that 84,806 tests had been conducted in the preceding 24 hours.

