UK Begins to Phase Out Job Protection Scheme Amid Concerns of Rising Unemployment

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The UK's job retention scheme that has seen the government paying for 80% of the salary of the private sector employees to prevent massive layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wind down on Thursday, amid concern that the decision would lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.

Under the furlough scheme, employers could apply for a grant to cover 80% of the salary ” up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,491) per month ” of the employees who could not work due to the pandemic. The project was initially set to expire in April but was extended by another six months, although from July 1, employers will be asked to contribute 10% of furloughed workers' wages. From August 1, the employers' contribution will rise to 20%.

Trade unions fear, however, that the gradual changes in the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which, according to the government, has supported 11.2 million jobs since the pandemic began in March 2020 could prompt layoffs.

"If the government wants us to 'live with COVID', then it must protect jobs. Don't ditch the furlough scheme we won fifteen month ago. Reboot it - or see an autumn misery and unemployment for millions," Unite trade union assistant general secretary, Steve Turner, wrote on Twitter.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies also warned that although the wind down of the furlough scheme represents a step towards 'normality' in the labor market, it will also mean big income losses for many who may end up unemployed.

Speaking earlier on BBC 4's Today radio program, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng claimed that the furlough scheme was an exception policy "in extreme times," and that the government had been clear that it was going to come to an end at some point.

According to the government, there are currently 1.5 million workers on the job retention scheme, which is said to have cost 66 billion pounds to the Treasury.