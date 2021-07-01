UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Begins To Phase Out Job Protection Scheme Amid Concerns Of Rising Unemployment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:00 PM

UK Begins to Phase Out Job Protection Scheme Amid Concerns of Rising Unemployment

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The UK's job retention scheme that has seen the government paying for 80% of the salary of the private sector employees to prevent massive layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wind down on Thursday, amid concern that the decision would lead to an increase in the unemployment rate.

Under the furlough scheme, employers could apply for a grant to cover 80% of the salary ” up to 2,500 Pounds ($3,491) per month ” of the employees who could not work due to the pandemic. The project was initially set to expire in April but was extended by another six months, although from July 1, employers will be asked to contribute 10% of furloughed workers' wages. From August 1, the employers' contribution will rise to 20%.

Trade unions fear, however, that the gradual changes in the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which, according to the government, has supported 11.2 million jobs since the pandemic began in March 2020 could prompt layoffs.

"If the government wants us to 'live with COVID', then it must protect jobs. Don't ditch the furlough scheme we won fifteen month ago. Reboot it - or see an autumn misery and unemployment for millions," Unite trade union assistant general secretary, Steve Turner, wrote on Twitter.

The Institute of Fiscal Studies also warned that although the wind down of the furlough scheme represents a step towards 'normality' in the labor market, it will also mean big income losses for many who may end up unemployed.

Speaking earlier on BBC 4's Today radio program, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng claimed that the furlough scheme was an exception policy "in extreme times," and that the government had been clear that it was going to come to an end at some point.

According to the government, there are currently 1.5 million workers on the job retention scheme, which is said to have cost 66 billion pounds to the Treasury.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Job Lead United Kingdom March April May July August 2020 Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on womenâ€™ ..

36 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

8 minutes ago

All Banks, financial institutions will remain clos ..

16 minutes ago

PM vows to further strengthen relations with China

39 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar calls on LHC CJ-Designate Mohammad A ..

59 minutes ago

UAE renews commitment to strengthening cybersecuri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.