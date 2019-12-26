UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Behind Estonian Authorities' Persecution Of Sputnik Employees - Source To Sputnik

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

UK Behind Estonian Authorities' Persecution of Sputnik Employees - Source to Sputnik

A high-profile source told Sputnik on Thursday that the persecutory actions of Estonian authorities against employees of the Sputnik Estonia media outlet were initiated by UK "curators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) A high-profile source told Sputnik on Thursday that the persecutory actions of Estonian authorities against employees of the Sputnik Estonia media outlet were initiated by UK "curators."

On December 18, Rossiya Segodnya said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned they would face criminal prosecution unless they severed their ties with the Moscow-based parent news agency by January 1.

The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for possible legal action. Notably, Rossiya Segodnya insisted that it was not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

"UK curators are behind Estonian authorities' persecution of Sputnik," the source said.

He added that UK authorities had in recent times undertaken a series of agressive actions toward Russian media, including not issuing a visa to a Russian journalist and barring several Russian journalists from attending events.

Related Topics

Police Russia Estonia United Kingdom January December Visa Border Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

7 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Constru ..

7 minutes ago

BMP claims major victory in FPCCI's polls, group's ..

7 minutes ago

Govt files review petition in SC against verdict o ..

24 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei Says Plot to Undermine Revolutiona ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Imposes 2-Year Ban on Buying Forei ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.