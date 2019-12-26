UK Behind Estonian Authorities' Persecution of Sputnik Employees - Source to Sputnik

(@imziishan)

A high-profile source told Sputnik on Thursday that the persecutory actions of Estonian authorities against employees of the Sputnik Estonia media outlet were initiated by UK "curators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) A high-profile source told Sputnik on Thursday that the persecutory actions of Estonian authorities against employees of the Sputnik Estonia media outlet were initiated by UK "curators."

On December 18, Rossiya Segodnya said that employees of Sputnik Estonia had received letters from the Baltic country's Police and Border Guard board that warned they would face criminal prosecution unless they severed their ties with the Moscow-based parent news agency by January 1.

The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for possible legal action. Notably, Rossiya Segodnya insisted that it was not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

"UK curators are behind Estonian authorities' persecution of Sputnik," the source said.

He added that UK authorities had in recent times undertaken a series of agressive actions toward Russian media, including not issuing a visa to a Russian journalist and barring several Russian journalists from attending events.