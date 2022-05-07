UK, Belarusian Citizens Detained Near Launch Pad in Baikonur - Rogozin

A UK national and a Belarusian national have been detained near a launch pad in the Baikonur spaceport, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A UK national and a Belarusian national have been detained near a launch pad in the Baikonur spaceport, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

"At 18:10 Moscow time (15:10 GMT), the Yuzhny Space Center (Baikonur) reported the detention of UK citizen Rich Benjamin and Belarusian citizen Zelupa Alina near the 112 launch pad (the Buran complex that belongs to the Kazakhs)," Rogozin said on Telegram, adding that the two are currently in custody and an investigation is underway.