UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The UK believes that a possible conflict in the Asia-Pacific region could have more serious consequences, including for the global economy and supply chains, than the situation in Ukraine, according to the country's updated defense strategy document Integrated Review Refresh 2023.

However, London also believes that the collective security of the West is inextricably linked to the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Tensions in the Indo-Pacific are increasing and conflict there could have global consequences greater than the conflict in Ukraine," the document says.

The updated defense strategy also suggests that there is an increasing likelihood that the security situation globally will only worsen in the coming years.

"There is a growing prospect that the international security environment will further deteriorate in the coming years, with state threats increasing and diversifying in Europe and beyond. The risk of escalation is greater than at any time in decades, and an increasing number of advanced weapons systems have been developed and are being tested or adopted," the document sayd.

In addition, London intends to give priority attention to the Indo-Pacific region, making it a permanent pillar of its international policy.