MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) London believes that sending UK fighter jets to Ukraine is "not practical" due to the complexity of their use, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The UK's Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly.

.. Given that we believe that it's not practical to send those jets into Ukraine," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard newspaper.

The official added that London will continue to provide military support to Ukraine.