UK Bicameral Parliamentary Committee Finds Anti-Strike Bill In Breach Of Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 09:50 PM

The UK parliament's joint committee on human rights concluded Monday that the bill, designed to limit public workers' ability to strike, combined vague rules with severe sanctions in a fashion that violated their rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The UK parliament's joint committee on human rights concluded Monday that the bill, designed to limit public workers' ability to strike, combined vague rules with severe sanctions in a fashion that violated their rights.

The Strikes Bill cleared the lower house in January and will be debated in the upper house on Thursday. The government argues that a growing number of strikes in the transport, health and education sectors warranted safeguards to ensure that a minimum number of workers stayed on duty to protect lives and livelihoods.

"The Bill, in our view, is likely to be incompatible with human rights law which provides a right to association and with it, protection for strike action," committee chair Joanna Cherry said.

The report found that the risk of million-pound fines for trade unions and firing for workers for failing to comply with the broadly formulated minimum-service provision might amount to a "disproportionate interference" with the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Heavy-handed sanctions are compounded by vague rules that would leave striking workers and unions in confusion as to whether they had been met or not. The sectors included in the Bill are also ill-defined, risking over-reach into areas only tangentially linked to the maintenance of vital public services," Cherry said.

The committee suggested that an alternative mechanism based on negotiation and disputes resolved through independent arbitration would be more likely to meet the Convention's requirement of proportionality. It said the government should think again and come back with a bill that better protects human rights.

