UK Bids Final Goodbye to Prince Philip With Minute Silence

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The UK bid its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth's husband, prince Philip, with a national one-minute silence that marked the beginning of his funeral at Windsor Castle, in a ceremony restricted to only 30 members of the royal family in order to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving consort of any British monarch died, on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle, where his body had been resting in the private chapel.

Following his death, the UK entered eight days of national mourning, but the public was asked not to gather at Windsor, some 50 kilometres west of London, or at any other royal residence because of the pandemic.