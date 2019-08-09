UrduPoint.com
UK Bids On Glasgow To Host 2020 UN Climate Change Summit

UK Bids on Glasgow to Host 2020 UN Climate Change Summit - Foreign Office

The UK Foreign Office announced Friday it would propose that the Scottish port city of Glasgow host next year's UN climate change summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The UK Foreign Office announced Friday it would propose that the Scottish port city of Glasgow host next year's UN climate change summit.

"Glasgow has been chosen as the UK city to host a major UN climate change summit next year, if the country's bid is successful," it tweeted.

The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is expected to be held from November 9-19, 2020 at a yet-to-be-announced location.

A total of 30,000 world leaders and delegates are expected to attend the conference, which the United Kingdom hopes to host in partnership with Italy.

The summit, held five years since the groundbreaking 2015 Paris climate agreement, will test the international commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

