UK Black Lives Matter Activist in Critical Condition After Shooting

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A leading Black Lives Matter activist in the United Kingdom was battling for her life in hospital on Monday after she was shot in the head in an incident her political party said was a targeted attack, in a claim that has so far been denied by the London Metropolitan Police.

According to the Taking the Initiative Party, Sasha Johnson, 27, was "brutally attacked" in the early hours of Sunday after receiving numerous death threats as a result of her antiracism activism.

Johnson was a prominent figure in last year's protests in London and other UK cities as part of the global Black Lives Matter movement inspired by the murder of African-American George Floyd by the Minneapolis Police on May 25, 2020.

She is also one of the founders of the Taking the Initiative Party, which contested in the local elections held recently across the UK.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that a shooting had occurred near a house where a party was taking place in south London, and that officers attending the emergency call together with London Ambulance Service paramedics had found a woman with life-threatening head injuries.

The policed stressed, however, that while the investigation is still ongoing, "there is nothing to suggest that the woman who was shot was the subject of a targeted attack or that she had received any credible threats against her prior to this incident."

The Daily Mail Online newspaper also quoted a friend of Johnson as saying on Monday that she believed the activist "was not the intended victim" and that the shooting was gang-related.

Sputnik has approached the Taking the Initiative Party for comments, but the organization has not replied so far.