UK Black Lives Matter Movement Receives Over $1Mln in Donations Since June 2

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The UK Black Lives Matter movement has received over 865,000 Pounds ($1.1 million) in donations to fund the activities of the organization as widespread protests against racial inequality continue after the death of George Floyd in the United States, according to a fundraiser hosted on the GoFundMe platform.

A total of 865,266 pounds has been pledged by 30,900 donors as of Friday evening, according to the fundraiser's public donation records. The UK branch of the Black Lives Movement had initially intended to raise 500,000 pounds.

In the description of the fundraiser, the group says that it will use the donations to work toward making legal changes, developing and distributing educational resources, and for bolstering police monitoring.

The group will also divert funds to support black families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said was having a disproportionate affect on black people.

"Black communities are hardest hit by the Coronavirus pandemic. Black people are dying at up to four times the rate of their white counterparts. This is racism," the description of the fundraiser reads.

Protests in many UK cities have taken place against racial inequality after the death of George Floyd, an African American man, in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Some of the demonstrations in London this past weekend turned violent, leading to 135 arrests.

The organization canceled a protest in the UK capital scheduled for this coming Saturday amid fears that the demonstration would be hijacked by counter-protesters, after several statues in major UK cities were defaced by protesters.