UK Blocks Broadcast of Russian UNSC Meeting, Russia Will Respond in Kind - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia will respond to the United Kingdom's decision to block a webcast of a Russian UN Security Council meeting on Ukrainian children by blocking broadcasts in the future, citing the precedent, Deputy Russian Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"(The UK delegation to the UN) blocked UN webcast of our tomorrow's informal meeting of Security Council on 'Children and armed conflict: Ukrainian crisis. Evacuating children from conflict zone'. Western countries are clearly afraid that many people will at last hear the truth on this topic," Polyanskiy said in a statement via Twitter.

Russia will find a way to webcast its meeting through platforms other than UN WebTV, Polyanskiy said. Russia will also now block UN webcasts of all similar meetings, citing a "UK censorship clause," Polyanskiy said.

The meeting on evacuation of children from conflict zones around Ukraine comes after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged unlawful deportation of children from the country.