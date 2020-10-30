UK Bookmakers Name Democrat Joe Biden as Favorite in US Presidential Race

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Bookmakers in the United Kingdom are currently predicting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will emerge victorious in the upcoming US presidential election.

As of 12:30 GMT on Friday, the William Hill bookmaker had Biden at odds of 11/20 to win the November 3 election. These odds mean that the bettor can expect to win $11 for every $20 waged.

According to William Hill, incumbent President Donald Trump is 6/4 to win a second term in office.

Bet365 and SkyBet, two other prominent UK bookmakers, have Biden ahead with odds of 1/2 and 4/9, respectively.

UK bookmakers received as much as 200 million Pounds ($259 million) in bets on the 2016 presidential election, which saw Trump emerge victorious over Hilary Clinton. The Democrat candidate was also the bookmakers' favorite prior to the 2016 vote.