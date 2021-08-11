UK Books $1.4Bln Worth of Pfizer Doses as US Drugmaker Hikes Prices - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Kingdom is set to announce a deal with Pfizer for 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses worth 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), a fifth costlier than before, UK media said

The Times newspaper reported on Wednesday that the order would be announced this week. The vaccines are due to arrive in time for the UK's second booster campaign next fall.

The Times reports the US drugmaker raised the price to 22 a dose from 18 due to global demand. Pfizer said it and its German partner BioNTech used a "tiered pricing formula" based on volumes and delivery rates.

The British government reportedly decided to book extra doses over fears it would have to bring back lockdowns if it were to run out of shots in 2022.

Concerns grew after the European Union placed a bulk order for 900 million Pfizer shots.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK would begin the booster campaign in September. It will use the Pfizer vaccine instead of AstraZeneca after studies suggested that a mix-and-match approach gave a good immune response.

Plans for the use of booster doses drew criticism from the World Heath Organization, which called for a halt on COVID-19 boosters in order to achieve better access to vaccines globally. The WHO chief said last week that he could not accept having richer countries use most of the global vaccine supply while the majority of the world remained unvaccinated.