UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Boosts COVID-19 Testing Capacity By Opening Another Diagnostic Lab - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 07:53 PM

UK Boosts COVID-19 Testing Capacity by Opening Another Diagnostic Lab - Government

The UK government said in a press release on Monday that the second of the three planned mega labs - Lighthouse Lab - in northwest England's Cheshire county was now fully operational and ready to test thousands of COVID-19 patients' samples on daily basis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The UK government said in a press release on Monday that the second of the three planned mega labs - Lighthouse Lab - in northwest England's Cheshire county was now fully operational and ready to test thousands of COVID-19 patients' samples on daily basis.

"The lab will help rapidly increase the country's capacity to test for coronavirus to tens of thousands of samples each day," the press release read.

The new lab in Cheshire's Alderley Park is the second facility after the first Lighthouse Lab was opened in the town of Milton Keynes last week. The opening of the third site in Glasgow is scheduled for next week, which would be completing the largest network of testing facilities in UK history.

"Our target to reach 100,000 coronavirus tests a day requires a national effort. ... Today is a milestone moment, as we applaud the staff at Alderley Park, the country's second mega-lab," the innovation minister at the department of health and social care, Jim Bethell, was quoted as saying in the statement.

According to the government's COVID-19 bulletin, the number of virus-related deaths in the United Kingdom topped 16,000 over the weekend, with more than 120,000 people testing positive.

Only the US, France, Spain, and Italy have confirmed more COVID-19 deaths than the island nation.

On Thursday, the UK government extended lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease for another three weeks.

Related Topics

UK France Glasgow Spain Italy United Kingdom SITE Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Safety of medical personnel must be priority

10 minutes ago

No transparency in funds being distributed to peop ..

15 minutes ago

New Islamic State Leader Located in Iraq, Experts ..

3 minutes ago

Madrid Authorities to Shut Down 2nd Temporary Morg ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says When Vaccine Against COVID-19 Ready Med ..

3 minutes ago

Every 5th Russian National Believes Likelihood of ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.