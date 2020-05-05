UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Border Agents Seize 573 Pounds Of Cocaine At French Port

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK Border Agents Seize 573 Pounds of Cocaine at French Port

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) UK border force officers stopped a truck with hundreds of Pounds of cocaine last week in the British-controlled zone of a French port near Calais, the Home Office said Tuesday.

"Border Force officers at Coquelles have prevented an attempt to smuggle more than 260 kilos [573 pounds] of cocaine into the UK," the statement read.

Several plywood boxes full of drugs were hidden inside a consignment of car parts. The haul had a potential street value of 20 million pounds ($25 million). The Romanian driver behind the wheel has been released pending investigation.

Related Topics

UK Drugs Driver Car Calais Border Million

Recent Stories

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

5 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

50 minutes ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

50 minutes ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Food and beverage facilities should coordinate wit ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA sets guidelines for reopening fresh food ma ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.