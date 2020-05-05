UK Border Agents Seize 573 Pounds of Cocaine at French Port

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) UK border force officers stopped a truck with hundreds of Pounds of cocaine last week in the British-controlled zone of a French port near Calais, the Home Office said Tuesday.

"Border Force officers at Coquelles have prevented an attempt to smuggle more than 260 kilos [573 pounds] of cocaine into the UK," the statement read.

Several plywood boxes full of drugs were hidden inside a consignment of car parts. The haul had a potential street value of 20 million pounds ($25 million). The Romanian driver behind the wheel has been released pending investigation.