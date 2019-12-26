UK Border Force Brings at Least 15 Suspected Migrants Ashore at Dover Port - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The UK Border Force has brought at least 15 suspected migrants who attempted to cross the English Channel on boats ashore on Thursday morning, media reported.

Two boats arrived at Dover, the UK's busiest passenger port, according to Sky News. One of them was believed to be carrying six migrants; the other reportedly had nine migrants on board, the broadcaster added.

Her Majesty's Coastguard has stepped up efforts to intercept vessels carrying migrants that attempt to cross the English Channel. On Thursday, authorities conducted missions by air and by sea.

"We sent Dover RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard's helicopter from Lydd as well as the fixed-wing aircraft and Border Force vessels Seeker and Speedwell," the Coastguard said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The suspected migrants were taken off the boats and questioned by Border Force officials, before being given hot drinks and blankets, the broadcaster reported.

According to Sky news, the number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel by boat has increased during the course of the year. In total, approximately 1,456 people have crossed from France to the United Kingdom by boat from December 2018 to October 2019, according to data collected by the broadcaster.

The member of parliament for Dover, Natalie Elphicke, has called on French authorities to do more to prevent illegal crossings.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to tackle the issue of illegal immigration in the United Kingdom. The newly re-elected Conservative Party leader has set out to abolish free movement and promised to deport those who crossed the English Channel illegally.

More Stories From World

