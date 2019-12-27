UK Border Force Brings Nearly 50 Migrants Ashore at Dover Port - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The UK Border Force brought 49 migrants who attempted to cross the English Channel on boats ashore on Thursday morning, the Sky news broadcaster reported, citing the Home Office.

According to the Home Office, the migrants have "presented themselves as Iranian, Iraqi and Afghan.

"

After medically assessment, these people will be interviewed by immigration officials.

French authorities, meanwhile, intercepted two other small boats carrying migrants and took them back to France.