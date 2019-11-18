UrduPoint.com
UK Border Force Detains Nearly 40 Migrants Attempting To Cross English Channel - Official

The UK Border Force on Sunday intercepted four boats carrying 39 migrants who were attempting to cross the English Channel into the country, media reported, citing the Home Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The UK Border Force on Sunday intercepted four boats carrying 39 migrants who were attempting to cross the English Channel into the country, media reported, citing the Home Office.

"Border Force dealt with four incidents on November 17 after being alerted to small boats travelling across the Channel towards the UK. The people from all boats were taken to Dover, where they were medically assessed before being interviewed by immigration officials," a Home Office spokeswoman said as cited by the Evening Standard.

The first boat with nine people aboard was intercepted at about 04:40 GMT, while the second vessel, which was transporting five more migrants, was detained at 06:00, the newspaper reported.

Two additional boats were intercepted at 07:00 and 07:30 with 11 people aboard the first and 14 more on the second, the media said.

According to the Home Office spokeswoman, all the detained migrants are Iranian nationals.

Europe has been facing an influx of migrants and refugees since 2015, with millions of people having fled African and middle Eastern countries due to ongoing hostilities and poverty.�

