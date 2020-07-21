UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Borrowing Hits Record 128bn During Lockdown: Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:03 PM

UK borrowing hits record 128bn during lockdown: data

British state borrowing rocketed to a record 127.9 billion in the three months to June owing to the huge cost of emergency coronavirus stimulus measures, official data showed Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :British state borrowing rocketed to a record 127.9 billion in the three months to June owing to the huge cost of emergency coronavirus stimulus measures, official data showed Tuesday.

Public sector net borrowing -- the government's preferred measure of the deficit -- soared to the equivalent of $161 billion or 141 billion Euros in the first quarter of its 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That was a record for the period and more than double the entire 2019/2020 deficit of 55.4 billion.

Britain imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23 that it did not start relaxing until early June.

Borrowing reached 35.5 billion in June, a five-fold increase from the same month in 2019.

However it was an improvement from 45.5 billion in May, as the economy began to recover.

Total public debt meanwhile leapt to1.983 trillion at the end of June, or 99.6 percent of gross domestic product. That was the highest proportion since 1961, according to the ONS.

"It's clear that coronavirus has had a significant impact on our public finances, but we know without our response things would have been far worse," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

"The best approach to ensure our public finances are sustainable in the medium-term is to minimise the economic scarring caused by the pandemic.

"I am also clear that, over the medium-term, we must, and we will, put our public finances back on a sustainable footing," he added.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government launched a multi-billion-pound series of stimulus measures to protect jobs and the broader economy.

As part of its stimulus programme, the government created a costly jobs retention scheme, under which it pays most of salaries.

Some 9.4 million UK workers have had up to 80 percent of their wages paid by the UK government under its so-called "furlough" scheme, which ends in October.

The country is currently in the final stages of rolling back coronavirus restrictions, with emphasis on the hospitality and tourism industries.

Britain has suffered Europe's deadliest coronavirus outbreak with around 45,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Europe Same United Kingdom March May June October 2019 From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

14 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

36 minutes ago

Thai premier 'worried' as pro-democracy student pr ..

2 minutes ago

OGRA issues performance report for year 2018-19

24 minutes ago

Police seized 3515 grams cannabis, two arrested

2 minutes ago

Applications sought for hides collection till July ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.