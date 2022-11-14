UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

UK-Bound Airliner Grounded Mid-Flight to London Over Bomb Scare - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) An airliner flying to London from the Polish city of Poznan was diverted to an airfield in western Germany after Poland was alerted to a possible bomb aboard the jet, German police said Monday.

"A plane made an unscheduled landing at Paderborn/Lippstadt Airport on Sunday because the Polish air traffic control was tipped off about a possible threat," Paderborn police said.

The Airbus jet belongs to Hungarian low-cost airline Wizzair.

More than 200 people were evacuated to the airport building and then bused to a hotel, regional broadcaster WDR reported.

"Bielefeld Police are conducting a large-scale operation to investigate the possible threat and make sure there is not threat to people," police said, adding police dog teams were involved in the search.

It was not immediately clear who made the bomb threat. The jet grounding halted flights to and from Paderborn Airport, diverting at least one jet to Dusseldorf.

