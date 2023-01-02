UK Branch of Extinction Rebellion Climate Movement Vows to End Public Disruption Acts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) UK branch of the Extinction Rebellion environmental movement pledged to temporarily halt acts of public disruption, according to the activist group's statement.

"As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a Primary tactic. We recognise and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach," the statement read.

The movement called for disrupting "the abuse of power and imbalance" and transitioning to "a fair society that works together to end the fossil fuel era." The statement also took a swipe at politicians who, as Extinction Rebellion claims, are "addicted to greed and bloated on profits."

"This year, we prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks, as we stand together and become impossible to ignore," the statement read.

The climate group also urged people to join a demonstration around the Houses of Parliament in London starting April 21, which is expected to attract 100,000 participants.

In November 2022, activists staged protests at more than 100 branches of the banking giant Barclays across the United Kingdom. In October, London police detained 26 Just Stop Oil activists who blocked the A4, a major road linking central London with the port city of Avonmouth.

In 2022, Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists advocating an end to oil and gas production glued themselves to paintings in galleries and organized various protests and demonstrations, resulting in multiple traffic disruptions in central London.