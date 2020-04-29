UrduPoint.com
UK Breaks Record For Longest Period Of Coal-Free Electricity Generation - Utility

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

UK Breaks Record for Longest Period of Coal-Free Electricity Generation - Utility

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United Kingdom set a new record on Tuesday for the longest period of coal-free electricity generation in the country, the national utility firm said.

"The previous record of 18 days, 6 hours and 10 minutes - set in June last year - was broken at 6.10am this morning, marking over 438 hours and 10 minutes since the last coal generator came off the system," National Grid estimated.

The company said warm weather played the central role in cutting coal-burning, but reduction in electricity demand since the country was put into lockdown in late March amid the COVID-19 pandemic was a contributing factor.

February became the greenest month on record for UK electricity generation after the average amount of carbon emissions per kilowatt hour of power consumed hit a new low, falling almost 60 percent from 2013.

