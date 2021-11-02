UrduPoint.com

UK Brexit Minister Accepts France's Invitation To Discuss Fisheries Row In Paris - London

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 04:30 AM

UK Brexit Minister Accepts France's Invitation to Discuss Fisheries Row in Paris - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The UK's chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, has accepted the invitation of France's secretary of state for European Affairs to discuss the fisheries dispute between the two countries, a UK government spokesman has said.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune has invited the UK official to hold talks on the issue in Paris this Thursday. The French side has also announced postponing the implementation of previously announced sanctions against London for the time being.

"We welcome France's acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK/EU relationship. Lord Frost has accepted Clement Beaune's invitation and looks forward to the discussions in Paris on Thursday," the spokesman said in a statement.

London has also approved of France's decision to refrain from imposing the sanctions that were scheduled to go into force on Tuesday.

"We welcome the French Government's announcement that they will not go ahead with implementing their proposed measures as planned tomorrow. The UK has set out its position clearly on these measures in recent days," the spokesman said.

Last week, France said that it would impose sanctions against the United Kingdom over London's alleged refusal to issue enough fishing licenses for French fishermen to access British waters under the Brexit trade deal

Related Topics

France London Paris David United Kingdom Brexit From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

4 hours ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

4 hours ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

4 hours ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

4 hours ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

4 hours ago
 UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as O ..

UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as Over 88% of Staff Vaccinated- S ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.