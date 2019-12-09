UK Brexit Party Leader Farage Appeared on Far-Right US Radio Show - Advocacy Group

UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has appeared at least five times on TruNews, a far-right, anti-Islamic, anti-Semitic radio show hosted by Rick Wiles, a prominent rights advocacy group stated on Monday, just days before UK voters head to the polls for Thursday's general election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has appeared at least five times on TruNews, a far-right, anti-Islamic, anti-Semitic radio show hosted by Rick Wiles, a prominent rights advocacy group stated on Monday, just days before UK voters head to the polls for Thursday's general election

Hope not Hate, a London-based advocacy group that campaigns against racism and fascism made the claims in a report published on the organization's website. They allege that Farage's known appearances on TruNews came between 2011 and 2016.

"This is of particular concern as Wiles is a longstanding and extreme homophobe, Islamophobe and conspiracy theorist, and his platform should be considered far beyond the pale for any public figure. For example, Wiles claimed in December 2014 that 'islam must be eliminated from the face of the earth. It must be stomped out like cockroaches,'" the Hope not Hate report stated.

According to the advocacy group, Farage has entertained in far-right, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, related to individuals such as George Soros and the Bilderberg group of politicians and industrialists.

"These projects of supranationalism that are pushed by the EU, and now the IMF [International Monetary Fund], and as you mentioned yourself, the Bilderberg Group and others, these ideas, frankly are all nothing more than a modern form of communism. They are flawed in their origins, they fail in practice, and the sooner we break them down, the safer the world will be," Farage allegedly said in an August 2012 episode of TruNews, as quoted by Hope not Hate.

Farage, who has failed to be elected to the House of Commons seven times, will not stand as a candidate in the 2019 general election. The Brexit Party looks set to lose a significant portion of its support base in comparison to the European Parliament elections in May of this year, as voters look set to turn to Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, according to a YouGov poll published on Thursday.