UK Brexit Party Leader Farage Earns Some $34,000 On Top Of EU Parliament Salary - Reports

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:39 PM

UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who recently began serving his fifth consecutive term as a member of the European Parliament (MEP), earns at least 30,000 euros ($33,800) a month from his media company,

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) UK Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who recently began serving his fifth consecutive term as a member of the European Parliament (MEP), earns at least 30,000 Euros ($33,800) a month from his media company, Thorn in the Side, on top of his MEP salary of 8,758 euros, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Farage reported the sum in his MEP earnings declaration, dated July 1. Farage's spokesman has confirmed to The Guardian the newspaper's interpretation of the declaration without providing further details.

According to the report, Farage's assets from Thorn in the Side, which he founded in 2011 to handle income from lectures and media appearances, spiked from 157,000 Pounds to 548,573 pounds in the year to May 2018.

Farage has recently been under the radar for failing to declare his income. In June, he was put under investigation for receiving a 450,000-pound donation from UK businessman Arron Banks that he did not declare. Farage was reportedly summoned to the European Parliament's Advisory Committee on the Conduct of Members to give evidence in relation to the case, but he refused to appear, saying that he would boycott the "kangaroo court."

In May, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown urged the country's Electoral Commission to launch a probe into foreign funding of Farage's Brexit party, claiming that his main sponsor, Banks, had been known for his ties to Russia.

