UK Broadcaster Publishes Satellite Images of Almost Entirely Blacked Out Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) British broadcaster Sky news on Friday published satellite images of blackouts throughout Ukraine, showing a comparison of energy supply situation between January and December.

NASA's Suomi and NOAA-20 satellites pass over Ukraine every day at about 01:30 a.m. (23:30 GMT), Sky News said, adding that their powerful cameras capture the so-called "pulse of the country" ” the twinkle of street lights, shop signs and kitchen windows.

The images at broadcaster's disposal showed how weak the "pulse" has become.

A detailed analysis of the images revealed the Ukrainian energy system became almost completely faulty at the end of November.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The strikes have been launched against power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

Following another series of attacks on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged. Authorities have urged people to reduce the use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.