Open Menu

UK Budget Hikes Taxes By £40 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 09:32 PM

UK budget hikes taxes by £40 bn

Britain is hiking taxes by £40 billion ($52 billion) to fill a black hole in public coffers, finance minister Rachel Reeves announced Wednesday in the Labour government's first budget since winning power

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Britain is hiking taxes by £40 billion ($52 billion) to fill a black hole in public coffers, finance minister Rachel Reeves announced Wednesday in the Labour government's first budget since winning power.

"I am restoring stability to our public finances and rebuilding our public services," Reeves told parliament having already announced since the election win in July that the tax increases would not fall on workers' incomes.

Britain's first woman chancellor of the exchequer said Wednesday that £25 billion would come from hiking employers' national insurance contributions -- a payrolls tax used to help pay for social care.

Changes to inheritance tax will raise more than £2 billion while the government headed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also hiking taxes on capital gains and property purchases.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Budget July Women From Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

30 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

29 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

29 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

29 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

29 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

29 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

42 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

42 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

1 hour ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

1 hour ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

25 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World