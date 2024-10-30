UK budget hikes taxes by £40 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Britain is hiking taxes by £40 billion ($52 billion) to fill a black hole in public coffers, finance minister Rachel Reeves announced Wednesday in the Labour government's first budget since winning power.

"I am restoring stability to our public finances and rebuilding our public services," Reeves told parliament having already announced since the election win in July that the tax increases would not fall on workers' incomes.

Britain's first woman chancellor of the exchequer said Wednesday that £25 billion would come from hiking employers' national insurance contributions -- a payrolls tax used to help pay for social care.

Changes to inheritance tax will raise more than £2 billion while the government headed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also hiking taxes on capital gains and property purchases.