UK budget seeks to 'turbocharge' growth

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Britain's Conservative government was set to unveil Wednesday a budget update that aims to "turbocharge" the economy and is a vital part of its efforts to woo voters as it lags in polls before next year's expected election.

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt was to pledge to stimulate growth, cut taxes and bring inflation down further, according to advance excerpts from his speech due at 1230 GMT alongside the latest economic and fiscal forecasts.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been boosted by recent news that he met his target to halve inflation, and won another lift on Tuesday after year-to-date borrowing undershot forecasts.

Yet the Tories still trail the main opposition Labour party, whose leader Keir Starmer has benefited from public anger over a cost-of-living crisis which has eroded wages, sparked strikes and left millions of Britons struggling to pay bills.

- 'Reject high tax' -

"The Conservatives will reject big government, high spending and high tax because we know that leads to less growth, not more," Chancellor of the Exchequer Hunt was due to say.

"Instead we will back British business with 110 growth measures... Taken together we will increase business investment in the UK economy by around £20 billion ($25 billion) a year over the next decade to get Britain growing."

Hunt will hike the UK minimum wage and lower the age at which it becomes payable, the Treasury said Tuesday and described the move as a record wage boost for three million low-paid workers.

Reports suggest Hunt could reduce headline rates of national insurance -- a payrolls tax paid by employees and employers alongside income tax -- as part of various measures aimed at stimulating economic activity.

Sunak promised this week to lower taxation "carefully and sustainably" over time, but stressed that it could not do everything at once.

"It will take discipline and we need to prioritise. But over time, we can and we will cut taxes," he said.

He vowed to crack down on welfare cheats to get more people back into work, while investing £4.5 billion in the auto, aerospace, green energy and life sciences sectors, among others.