UK budget U-turn shows need for 'prudent' policies: EU

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's budget U-turn shows the need for countries to be prudent in how they implement fiscal and monetary policies, the European Commission's economic affairs chief said Friday.

The economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, spoke after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and abandoned a key plank of her right-wing economic platform.

"We don't have lessons to give to anyone and to the UK," Gentiloni said at a news conference following talks between US and EU finance ministers at the IMF's annual meetings in Washington.

"We have lessons to learn, perhaps, because what happened shows how volatile is the situation and so how prudent we should be also with our fiscal and monetary mix," he said.

Gentiloni expressed his "best wishes" to Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign minister who succeeds Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister.

Kwarteng attended the IMF talks but rushed back to Britain on Thursday as rumors swirled about the budget U-turn.

Kwarteng's debt-fueled budget, which relied on tax cuts, earned him a rebuke at the IMF where Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned the UK of the need for "coherent and consistent" policies.