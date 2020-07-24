UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Business Activity Grows Again, Lifting Recovery Hopes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 03:54 PM

UK business activity grows again, lifting recovery hopes

Britain's private sector economic activity returned to growth in July on the easing coronavirus lockdown, a key survey showed Friday, lifting hopes of a swift recovery from recession

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Britain's private sector economic activity returned to growth in July on the easing coronavirus lockdown, a key survey showed Friday, lifting hopes of a swift recovery from recession.

The composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) hit a 61-month peak at 57.1 points in July, registering the fastest expansion since June 2015, compilers IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) said in a statement.

That compared with a June reading of 47.7, which stood below the key 50-level that separates contraction and expansion.

The PMI has plunged since March on coronavirus fallout and last stood above 50 in February before the deadly pandemic erupted in Britain.

"July data indicated a marked improvement in business conditions across the UK private sector economy following the easing of lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease," Markit/CIPS added in the statement.

"The latest survey indicated a return to growth for the service sector and a much faster rise in manufacturing production than seen in June."

Related Topics

Business Reading United Kingdom February March June July 2015 From First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Resumes International Air Travel on August ..

1 minute ago

Ch Fawad asks PEC to provide relief to medium leve ..

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad water chiller ..

2 minutes ago

5 POs among 28 'criminals' nabbed

2 minutes ago

NOC webinar to discuss future of Olympic movement ..

11 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University gives 3 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.