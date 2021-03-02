UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Business Minister Says Up To Scottish People To Decide On Independence Referendum

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:30 PM

UK Business Minister Says Up to Scottish People to Decide on Independence Referendum

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that it is up to the people in Scotland to decide on "when and whether" to hold another independence referendum, although the UK central government has said the 2014 plebiscite was a once-in-a-generation vote.

"I've always thought that the issue of the Scottish independence is something for the people in Scotland [to decide] ... it is up to the Scottish people to decide when and whether they want a referendum," Kwarteng told the Sky news broadcaster.

The business secretary said, however, that in 2014, when Scotland voted against independence by 55 percent to 45 percent, it was said that the referendum would settle the issue for 25 years.

"I am surprised at how often it has come back," Kwarteng said, in relation to current pressure by the ruling Scottish National Party to hold another referendum.

In January, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Scottish nationalists against getting lost in "pointless constitutional wrangling" about holding another independence referendum, and stressed that the 2014 vote had settled the issue for at least a generation.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is claiming, however, that although independentists were defeated in 2014, Brexit changed the whole scenario two years later, because Scotland was forced to leave the European Union when a large majority of the Scottish voters had opted for remaining within the bloc.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Vote European Union Independence United Kingdom Brexit January Government

Recent Stories

ECP decides to hold Senate Elections in accordance ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Preparations for OPEC+ Meetings A ..

17 minutes ago

Huthi munition wounds five civilians in Saudi: sta ..

17 minutes ago

IGP orders 'departmental proceeding' against IOs s ..

17 minutes ago

PACE's Work Incomplete Without Russia - Kremlin

17 minutes ago

PTA directs cellular mobile operators to improve q ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.