UK Business Minister To Head UN Climate Summit In November

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

UK Business Minister to Head UN Climate Summit in November

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Alok Sharma, the UK state secretary for business, was appointed on Friday as full-time president of the UN climate conference in Glasgow this November, the UK government said.

"Alok Sharma will solely focus on driving forward coordinated global action to tackle climate change. A successful summit in November will be critical if we want to meet the objectives set out by the Paris Agreement and reduce global emissions," a press release read.

The UK has touted the upcoming global summit as the largest it has ever hosted.

The two-week event will bring together world leaders, experts and activists from nearly 200 countries.

"Given the vital importance of tackling climate change I am delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to dedicate all my energies to this urgent task," Sharma said.

He will be replaced in his role at the helm of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy by Kwasi Kwarteng. Anne-Marie Trevelyan will become minister of state for business, energy and clean growth.

More Stories From World

