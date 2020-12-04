UK Business Secretary Says 'Some Millions' of Vaccine Doses Will Be Ready by Year-End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The UK business secretary said Friday that "some millions" of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses would be made available by the end of the year, down from the 10 million doses mentioned earlier by the prime minister.

"I hope we will have some millions by the end of this year.

But, of course, what we have also said is that a vast majority of this vaccination program will take place in the new year," Alok Sharma told Sky news.

When asked about the change in figure compared to the number touted by the prime minister a month ago, Sharma said that the United Kingdom was also waiting for an AstraZeneca vaccine and "the bulk of this stuff" would come in 2021.

The UK became the first country in the world on Wednesday to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and plans to start vaccinating people at risk this December.