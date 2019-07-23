UrduPoint.com
UK Business Urges Johnson To Get Brexit Deal

Tue 23rd July 2019

British business leaders on Tuesday urged incoming prime minister Boris Johnson to avoid taking the country out of the European Union without a Brexit deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :British business leaders on Tuesday urged incoming prime minister Boris Johnson to avoid taking the country out of the European Union without a Brexit deal.

Johnson has said he will seek a new divorce agreement with Brussels but will leave without one if that is the only way to keep to the latest October 31 exit deadline.

"The new prime minister must not underestimate the benefits of a good deal," said Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, Britain's biggest employers' organisation which represents some 190,000 businesses.

"It will unlock new investment and confidence in factories and boardrooms across the country. Business will back you across Europe to help get there." The British Chambers of Commerce, which also represents thousands of firms, urged Johnson to spell out how he would avoid a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

"The message to Boris Johnson from business communities around the UK couldn't be simpler: the time for campaigning is over -- and we need you to get down to business," said BCC Director General Adam Marshall.

"Companies need to know, in concrete terms, what your government will do to avoid a messy, disorderly Brexit on October 31, which would bring pain to communities across the UK and disruption to our trade around the world."Johnson was elected leader of the governing Conservative party on Tuesday and will take over as prime minister on Wednesday afternoon.

He replaces Theresa May, who quit after trying and failing to get her deal with Brussels through the British parliament, forcing her to delay Brexit twice.

