UK Businessman Indicted For Violating US Sanctions On Deripaska - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 11:01 PM

UK Businessman Indicted for Violating US Sanctions on Deripaska - Justice Dept.

A federal US court indicted UK businessman Graham Bonham-Carter for allegedly violating American sanctions imposed on Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) A Federal US court indicted UK businessman Graham Bonham-Carter for allegedly violating American sanctions imposed on Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A UK national was arrested today for conspiracy to violate US sanctions imposed on Russian Oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska and wire fraud in connection with funding US properties purchased by Deripaska and efforts to expatriate Deripaska's artwork in the United States through misrepresentations," the Justice Department said in a press release. "The US government will seek his extradition to the United States. Deripaska was previously charged with US sanctions violations in an indictment unsealed on Sept. 29."

