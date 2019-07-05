UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Busts Biggest Slavery Ring In Country's Modern History - Charity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 10:37 PM

UK Busts Biggest Slavery Ring in Country's Modern History - Charity

The biggest modern slavery ring, which is believed to have forced 400 destitute people to work in "atrocious conditions" for food or misery pay, has been busted in the United Kingdom, the England-based anti-slavery Hope for Justice charity said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The biggest modern slavery ring, which is believed to have forced 400 destitute people to work in "atrocious conditions" for food or misery pay, has been busted in the United Kingdom, the England-based anti-slavery Hope for Justice charity said on Friday.

According to the charity, the investigation was launched back in 2015, after victims of the slavery ring started showing up at a local soup kitchen and aid workers "quickly spotted commonalities" in their stories "suggesting an organised criminal conspiracy." The charity swiftly contacted the police.

The charity noted that eight members of the slavery ring had already been "convicted of slavery, trafficking and money-laundering offences during two trials." Five of them have already received sentences between 4.5 years and 11 years.

The court, the NGO says, "heard the traumatic stories of 110 victims of the gang," however, both police and the charity believe that some 400 could have gone through the gang's hands.

"Victims supported by Hope for Justice were forced to live and work in atrocious conditions, in squalid houses often with no heating or hot water, leaking toilets, infested by rats. They were put to work in the construction industry, factories and other places, and paid nothing at all or a tiny sliver of what they had earned, with the traffickers controlling everything. The gang used intimidation, threats and violence to keep their victims under control," the charity said.

The Guardian, meanwhile, reported that the slavery ring, identified by the newspaper as the Brzezinski family, literally preyed on the homeless and ex-prisoners, as well as people with alcohol dependence issues.

The gang's bosses, in turn, purportedly lived luxury life, driving premium cars, such as Bentley, and wearing lavish clothes.

Related Topics

Police Water United Kingdom Criminals 2015 Family All Industry Bentley Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Sultan bin ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

56 minutes ago

Eight police officers transferred

4 minutes ago

Mainly very hot, humid weather forecast in most pl ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3 billion to establi ..

4 minutes ago

PML-N spent national wealth for personal interest ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.