UK Buys 35 Million More Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for 2022

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The United Kingdom has secured a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech for the delivery of 35 million more doses of their COVID-19 vaccine from the second half of 2022, as part of preparations to give booster jabs and future-proof the country from the threat of the coronavirus, the UK government announced on Monday.

"While we continue to build this wall of defence from COVID-19, it's also vital we do everything we can to protect the country for the future too - whether that's from the virus as we know it or new variants," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

According to Javid, the "UK's phenomenal vaccination programme" is providing tens of millions of people with protection from COVID-19, saving 95,200 lives and preventing 82,100 hospitalisations in the over 65s in England alone.

So far, over 46.8 million people accounting for 76.7% of the country's adult populatio have been fully vaccinated in the UK, which has now ordered 135 million doses of vaccine jointly developed by the US pharmaceutical Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech.

In total, the UK government have secured 540 million doses of eight different COVID-19 vaccines for a population of around 66 million people, although only the ones developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen have been approved by the country's regulator.

The UK government has also pledged to donate 100 million vaccine doses to low-income countries within next year.