UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cabinet Blocks Report On Alleged Russian Pro-Brexit Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:57 PM

UK Cabinet Blocks Report on Alleged Russian Pro-Brexit Campaign

The UK government has blocked a security report from publication which alludes to Russia's role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, media said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The UK government has blocked a security report from publication which alludes to Russia's role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, media said Monday.

The report was prepared by the intelligence and security committee and submitted to the cabinet on October 17, according to the Guardian. It was expected to be released early this week.

But the government has reportedly indicated that the 50-page text would not go public before the parliament is dissolved on Tuesday, meaning its publication has been postponed until after the December 12 general election.

The document is said to contain claims that Russia conducted an influence campaign ahead of the 2016 vote and funneled money to UK political parties. It also features evidence from Christopher Steele, an ex-British spy credited with digging up dirt on Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Trump United Kingdom Money Brexit October December 2016 Media From Government Cabinet Election 2018

Recent Stories

Omar Ayub meets Qatari ministers in Doha

5 minutes ago

East Asia Summit Reaffirms Commitment to Fighting ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves restoration of flou ..

5 minutes ago

Romania parliament backs liberal govt in vote

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues monthly performance report for ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.