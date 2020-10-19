UK Cabinet Minister Says Door 'Remains Ajar' to Resume Trade, Hopes EU Changes Position

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:11 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Monday that the UK is ready to resume post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union provided the bloc changes its current stance on fishing quotas and the level-playing field.
"The door is not close, it remains ajar, and I very much hope that the EU fundamentally changes its position," Gove told parliament.