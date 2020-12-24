UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Cabinet Office Debunks New York Times Story On Wasteful Pandemic Spending

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:25 AM

UK Cabinet Office Debunks New York Times Story on Wasteful Pandemic Spending

The UK government struck back at The New York Times on Wednesday for suggesting it had wasted public money on COVID-19 deals with politically connected firms in the first months of the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The UK government struck back at The New York Times on Wednesday for suggesting it had wasted public money on COVID-19 deals with politically connected firms in the first months of the pandemic.

The article, titled "Waste, Negligence and Cronyism: Inside Britain's Pandemic Spending," claimed that billions of Pounds were handed out in the heat of pandemic response, often to companies with no prior experience in developing medical supplies but with the virtue of having government officials on their side.

"The article makes a number of incorrect claims, uses poor methodology and excludes important context about the challenges faced by the UK Government and other public authorities during the unprecedented global pandemic," the UK Cabinet Office said in the rebuke.

The US daily said deals totaling $5 billion had been awarded to companies linked to the ruling party or employing public officials. Offers from these companies were submitted to a secret email address, while firms without political clout sent their bids to a public government website, a path that was ten times less likely to end in success.

A case in point was Andrew Mills, a member of the Board of Trade who advised an investment firm, Ayanda Capital. It was paid $340 million to supply protective gear, a lot of which turned out to be defective.

The government denied the accusation of cronyism, saying civil servants were politically neutral, even when they served on the board of companies seeking procurement opportunities.

The Cabinet Office argued that the National Audit Office had reviewed some of the contracts and "found that the ministers had properly declared their interests, and ... found no evidence of their involvement in procurement decisions or contract management."

In response to the claim that a so-called VIP inbox was created to prioritize offers by well-connected companies, the government said that officials from all parties could suggest it for referrals. It stressed that the health emergency required that it assess more quickly offers by "more credible sources," such as large companies.

Related Topics

Poor New York United Kingdom Money All From Government Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

2 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

36 minutes ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

40 minutes ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

2 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.