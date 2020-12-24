UK Cabinet Office Debunks New York Times Story on Wasteful Pandemic Spending

The UK government struck back at The New York Times on Wednesday for suggesting it had wasted public money on COVID-19 deals with politically connected firms in the first months of the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The UK government struck back at The New York Times on Wednesday for suggesting it had wasted public money on COVID-19 deals with politically connected firms in the first months of the pandemic.

The article, titled "Waste, Negligence and Cronyism: Inside Britain's Pandemic Spending," claimed that billions of Pounds were handed out in the heat of pandemic response, often to companies with no prior experience in developing medical supplies but with the virtue of having government officials on their side.

"The article makes a number of incorrect claims, uses poor methodology and excludes important context about the challenges faced by the UK Government and other public authorities during the unprecedented global pandemic," the UK Cabinet Office said in the rebuke.

The US daily said deals totaling $5 billion had been awarded to companies linked to the ruling party or employing public officials. Offers from these companies were submitted to a secret email address, while firms without political clout sent their bids to a public government website, a path that was ten times less likely to end in success.

A case in point was Andrew Mills, a member of the Board of Trade who advised an investment firm, Ayanda Capital. It was paid $340 million to supply protective gear, a lot of which turned out to be defective.

The government denied the accusation of cronyism, saying civil servants were politically neutral, even when they served on the board of companies seeking procurement opportunities.

The Cabinet Office argued that the National Audit Office had reviewed some of the contracts and "found that the ministers had properly declared their interests, and ... found no evidence of their involvement in procurement decisions or contract management."

In response to the claim that a so-called VIP inbox was created to prioritize offers by well-connected companies, the government said that officials from all parties could suggest it for referrals. It stressed that the health emergency required that it assess more quickly offers by "more credible sources," such as large companies.